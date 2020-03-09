Woodland is looking to be formally annexed into Clark County Fire & Rescue, solidifying a relationship the city has had with the fire district for several years.
The Woodland City Council has voted to approve both an ordinance to place annexation on the August primary election ballot and a resolution declaring that if annexation is approved by voters the city will reduce its own property taxes to counter what increase would come to city residents by being annexed.
The measures passed 6-0, with Councilor Janice Graham absent.
The resolution specifically states the city will decrease its own property tax levy by $1.48 per $1,000 of assessed value, which is what the city currently pays via a long-term contract it has with CCF&R. Councilor Dave Plaza said that since the contract was paid out by the amount of money collected by the portion of the levy that would be reduced, “it’s only fair that it gets returned back to them.”
Councilor Benjamin Fredreicks said that attempting annexation was the “next logical step” for Woodland, noting the city had in the past been considering options such as forming a regional fire authority involving the city and the fire district in the past.
“I think that this makes the most sense,” Fredricks remarked.
CCF&R Chief John Nohr said that out of considerations for the city, such as forming a regional fire authority, consolidation into an existing agency made the most sense.
Annexation is part of an overall trend toward more centralized fire protection in Washington state. From a cursory search of statewide fire district annexations and mergers — when two districts come together — Nohr saw 13 of both happened in the past three years.
“It’s just a more efficient way to provide fire service,” Nohr said about consolidation.
Not having redundant administrative staff means more firefighters on calls.
Woodland originally began contracting with CCF&R for fire services in 2013, agreeing to a 25-year contract four years later. Nohr mentioned that the city’s action to reduce their own levy by the contract amount was a one-to-one swap of sorts, which differed from something like what Battle Ground did with the recent voter approval of that city’s annexation into Clark County Fire District 3. Battle Ground agreed to drop its utility taxes, which was similar to something Woodland was considering as a component of annexation, though council ultimately voted for a property tax drop.
Nohr noted that current fire district residents wouldn’t see a financial effect from annexation. There was a potential that Woodland residents could see a relative reduction in their property tax rate given the long-term contract was maintained at $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed value save this year, where it was reduced to $1.48 per $1,000 per an agreement between the city and the district.
Should the city be annexed into the district, Nohr said Woodland’s fire station on East Scott Avenue would have its ownership transferred to CCF&R. He said debt service payments for the building of the station, which was dedicated December 2017, would still be paid by the city through developer fees intended to pay for impacts to fire service.
Annexation would also allow for Woodland residents to run for CCF&R Commissioner, which would allow for representation on district governance, Nohr mentioned.
Regarding next steps, Nohr said the CCF&R commissioners would have their own vote to put annexation on the ballot at their March 12 meeting. Following commissioners’ approval he said the district would be having community outreach opportunities, both in the current district and in Woodland, to talk about why annexation was the action to take when looking at future fire protection in the city.
“This is just the next step in providing a long-term, stabilized platform for us to plan for and ensure our responses are where they need to be for the citizens,” Nohr said.
