On Tuesday, Dec. 22, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said hunters who report their 2020 black bear, deer, elk or turkey hunting results by Sunday, Jan. 10, will have the opportunity to win one of nine deer and elk incentive permits for fall of next year.
In a news release, WDFW Game Division Manager Anis Aoude said the department is offering the special permits, which will be awarded through a drawing this spring, as an incentive to encourage hunters to report their results as soon as possible.
“Special hunts include five deer permits and four elk permits in various areas of the state,” Aoude said. “This is a great opportunity for hunters to get an incentive for turning in their hunter reports early.”
To qualify for the drawing, hunters must submit a report by Sunday, Jan. 10, for each black bear, deer, elk or turkey tag they purchased, and each special hunting permit they received in 2020. The permits will be valid from Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021.
All hunters must submit hunting reports for each transport tag by Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Failure to meet the deadline can result in a $10 reporting fee, which hunters must pay when they buy a license for the 2021 season.
Reports can be made online at fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov/#/login. To file reports online, hunters will first need to establish an online account by creating a username and password as well as providing an email address. Accounts can be used for many purposes such as filing harvest reports and purchasing hunting and fishing licenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.