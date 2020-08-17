Interstate travelers and Paradise Point State Park users can now share how they use the area and suggest improvements to the Interstate 5 northbound span of the East Fork Lewis River Bridge to the Washington State Department of Transportation via an online survey.
Built in the mid-1930s, the existing 84-year-old steel truss bridge currently sees over 38,000 vehicles with nearly 18 percent being large commercial freight vehicles.
“We’re in the early stages of the design process for this project, this is a great opportunity for those who use this corridor and the park to share their thoughts,” Washington State Department of Transportation Engineer Laura Peterson said in a news release. “We value input from travelers, park users and the community, and we look forward to hearing what improvements we should consider adding when the bridge is replaced and the park reopens.”
Paradise Point State Park, located directly underneath the northbound span of the bridge, will close during construction. Keeping the park closed helps ensure the safety of the public and the construction team during the multi-year project. The closure also allows Washington State Parks to make repairs and add possible upgrades to the park.
Those interested in taking the survey can do so at surveymonkey.com/r/RX3WX8L.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.