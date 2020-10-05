Clark Public Utilities is considering three new technologies to inspect overhead structures, equipment and vegetation to ensure uninterrupted service and wildfire mitigation.
The utility is looking into testing technology such as satellite imaging, drones and helicopters to learn about effective and efficient methods of aerial inspection.
According to Clark Public Utilities Forestry Maintenance Manager Paul Wienecke, employees of the utility are set to go up in a helicopter on Thursday, Oct. 8, to look at utility operations in “hard to reach areas” in Clark County. Some of the areas include Larch Mountain, Dole Valley and more of North Clark County's Department of Natural Resources land. Wienecke said he will be filming the area to later look at vegetation encroachment, equipment and structures. If there is an emergent problem such as a broken insulator, crossarm or other hazardous incident, Clark Public Utilities crews will be “notified the moment he is on the ground” because public safety is the utility’s number one priority.
Along with going up in the helicopter, Wienecke and other Clark Public Utilities crews are planning to use a drone equipped with LiDAR laser technology to map the area and possible hazardous zones. LiDAR lasers are technology used for measuring distances by lighting up the target with laser light and measuring the reflection. Wienecke and Clark Public Utilities plan to use LiDAR to get a three-dimensional representation of the vegetation in hard to reach areas. “The LiDAR is so accurate it can measure up to 3 centimeters,” Wienecke said. “Unfortunately it’s also very expensive.”
Finding out what techniques are effective while balancing costs is an important part of the trial period.
“We are doing this to provide the safest and most reliable experience for our customers,” Wienecke said. “We want to have the ability to achieve that success but we also have to be resourceful in how we spend the money.”
Wienecke explained how wildfire mitigation tactics go hand in hand with public safety efforts. Utilities across the country, and especially out west, have focused on the issue of wildfires. However, Clark County isn’t as susceptible to fires as California and other drier areas because of the climate. For Wienecke, the wetter climate is a challenge because vegetation “stays healthy and grows and grows and grows,” which can cause outages if it comes into contact with power equipment.
Although Clark County is less susceptible to large wildfires, Wienecke said the utility is still doing “all it can” to lower the risk of fire such as replacing reclosers, using different fusing and replacing miles of overhead copper wire with jacketed “tree wire.”
Wienecke said replacing the copper wire with the jacketed wire protects the wire against small incidents such as falling tree branches and reduces the number of outages in the system and the possibility of fire.
“A big portion of wildfire mitigation is changing out the exposed copper wire with the jacketed wire,” he said.
Clark Public Utilities Media Specialist Dameon Pesanti said the current efforts to mitigate fires in the area aren’t a “knee-jerk reaction” to the 2020 wildfires but a process the utility has been focused on for over two years. Many improvements, such as the jacketed tree wire, improved fuses and reducing the amount of oil-filled equipment in areas prone to fire, have already been completed. Pesanti said the utility has already spent over $1.5 million on system improvements relating to fire mitigation.
For more information on Clark Public Utilities efforts on outage prevention, visit clarkpublicutilities.com/outages-safety/prevention/.
