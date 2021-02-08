An ordinance approved by the Clark County Council in December limiting the types of fireworks legal for discharge in unincorporated parts of the county has been repealed by a new ordinance voted on by a slightly different council composition last week.
Following a public hearing Feb. 2, the county council voted 3-2 on an ordinance that strikes language found in what council approved by the same margin late last year regarding fireworks. The old ordinance restricted approved fireworks usable in the county to those following a “safe and sane” designation, which prohibits fireworks that fly, explode or travel more than 1 foot into the air or more than 6 feet on the ground.
The restrictions apply to unincorporated parts of Clark County, as municipalities across the county have their own fireworks codes.
The shift in voting was due to the election of District 3 Councilor Karen Bowerman, who replaced former councilor John Blom. Blom was one of three councilor votes approving the restrictions in December, while Bowerman voted for the repeal.
Interim County Manager Kathleen Otto said that as of the morning of the day of the hearing there were 970 written public comments, with about 56 percent in support of the December ordinance’s effects. Nine individuals testified during the remote hearing, with those against the repeal pointing to the noise and fire risks that the fireworks outside of the safe and sane designation posed, and those for the repeal pointing to the impacts on the local fireworks industry, as well as personal enjoyment.
Regarding noise impacts, Clark County Fire Marshal Dan Young said that there was still some issue with noise for fireworks fitting the safe and sane designation, though aerial explosives would be prohibited. He reasoned the aerial fireworks would have a greater noise impact, adding most of the complaints he has seen regarding noise were for those types.
During council deliberation, the councilors against the repeal of the December ordinance’s effects reiterated their stance that led to their decision to vote as they did last year.
“I’m not anti-fireworks. (But) I don’t believe they belong in our urban and suburban neighborhoods,” Councilor Julie Olson said. She added that in 2019 there were more than 2,000 emergency calls for fireworks.
Councilor Temple Lentz characterized the comments received as being on two sides — those against repealing the December ordinance spoke from the perspective of fireworks being a nuisance at best to a source of trauma and property damage at worst, while those in favor of the repeal spoke of their freedom to set off the devices, often in a display of patriotism.
“It isn’t patriotism to terrorize your neighbors or re-create warzones,” Lentz said. “It isn’t patriotism to tell people who are harmed by the actions of others that they should just ‘suck it up.’”
Councilor Gary Medvigy, who voted for the repeal, said that a number of comments against the repeal were from individuals within city limits, which meant their respective cities had their own laws and own enforcement, not subject to the county’s fireworks statute.
“I think now is not the time to pass additional laws and restrictions. We need more time to educate the public and to actually enforce and provide general and specific deterrence of those that violate the law,” Medvigy said.
Olson noted there had been a referendum circulating and gathering signatures on the possibility of repealing the ordinance approved in December. She suggested continuing the hearing to after November, allowing for an advisory vote to be put on the ballot to inform the council’s final decision.
“We’ve heard members of the council say that they do value the democratic process and the voice of the voter,” Lentz said.
As the council did not have the ability to put a vote on the ballot for a direct repeal of the current ordinance themselves, putting out an advisory vote that the council would use to make their decision made the most sense to her.
“The vote (by council) last December was an aberration and abridgement of our democratic processes,” Medvigy countered.
