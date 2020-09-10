A 51-year-old Castle Rock man was arrested in Kelso Thursday morning after a stabbing victim showed up at a residence near La Center, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a home near Northwest 41st Avenue and Northwest Pekin Ferry Road Near La Center at about 4:55 a.m. after a resident called 911 and reported that an unknown male had showed up at their residence and was bleeding profusely from stab wounds.
The victim was identified as Lauren Higgins, 49, of Longview. Higgins told deputies he was stabbed by a known subject in his vehicle.
“The stabbing had occurred near the Pekin Ferry Road residence,” the sheriff’s office reported. “The subject then stole Higgins’ vehicle and left the area. Higgins was transported to an area hospital with stab wounds that were later found to be non-life threatening.”
At about 7:25 a.m., law enforcement officers from Cowlitz County located the suspect in the victim’s vehicle, near South Pacific Avenue and Mill Street in Kelso, according to the sheriff’s office.
Mark Laurila, 51, was taken into custody and booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery and attempted murder.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating possible motives for the crime.
— The Reflector
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.