This week, Interim Clark County Manager Kathleen Otto appointed Dan Young to serve as Clark County’s Fire Marshal. Young has been serving as Interim Fire Marshal since October 2019.
Young has also been serving as the Director of Community Development since December of 2019 but will step away from that position in order to permanently fill the Fire Marshal position. He will continue to fill the role of Interim Director of Community Development until a permanent director is hired.
“I appreciate all that Dan has done both in Community Development and the Fire Marshal’s office during the past year,” Otto said in a news release.
According to the release, Young previously worked as the Building Inspections manager in the county’s Building Safety program. He has experience as a Deputy State Fire Marshal, Clark County Deputy Fire Marshal and as a building inspector for Clark County and the City of Battle Ground.
