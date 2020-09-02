The body of an Ariel man who fell out of his kayak near Woodland Sunday has been recovered, Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday.
Volunteer searchers and divers recovered the body of Mark Bunker Jr., 35, the evening of Sept. 1, the sheriff’s office reported. Bunker was recovered at a depth of 42 feet about 300 feet offshore. The sheriff’s office did not have more information on the divers that made the recovery.
According to witnesses, on Aug. 30 Mark Bunker Jr., 35, was fishing about 300 yards from the shore at Martin’s Bar when he was seen falling out of his kayak as he dropped his line, the sheriff’s office reported. The sheriff’s office received the report at about 6:30 p.m. that Bunker had fallen out of his kayak and did not resurface.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area with a boat, diver and a drone to search for the subject, and received additional support from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Coast Guard, as well as other fishermen. The search continued on Monday and Tuesday.
— The Reflector
