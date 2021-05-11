Cowlitz Tribal Chairman Philip Harju presented the Ridgefield School District with a check for more than $106,000 at the most recent board of directors meeting.
“It is my distinct pleasure to present this voluntary payment in lieu of taxes to the Ridgefield School District,” Harju said in a news release. “We appreciate the strong partnerships we have built with our neighboring school districts and communities. This donation represents a promise made to the Ridgefield community that the Cowlitz Tribe is going to keep.”
A news release from the district said the donation will help fund the district’s continued pursuit of expanding access to early learning opportunities and will help provide educational programming.
“We are grateful for this donation and the Cowlitz Tribe’s ongoing generosity,” Superintendent Nathan McCann said. “We are proud of the strong community partnerships that have been built over the years, and it is immensely gratifying to have neighbors who see the value in supporting the students and staff of the Ridgefield community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.