The Washington Department of Ecology has added an additional phone-in only public hearing for people with little to no internet service to comment on the second Supplements Environment Impact Statement for the proposed Kalama methanol facility.
The hearing will be held at 6 p.m on Wednesday, Sept. 23. At the hearing, a Department of Ecology staff member will read a summary of the results of the study and public comments will be taken. Call-in space to hearing is limited to 250 participants. The Department of Ecology requests that people who have adequate internet service to participate in one of the three other online hearings to provide space for those calling in.
Those wanting to call in can do so by calling (360) 407-4030 or a toll free number at (844) 222-3840 with the conference identification number of 448 1906.
The Second Suppmental Environmental Impact Statement for Northwest Innovation Works’ proposed Kalama methanol facility can be read online at fortress.wa.gov/ecy/publications/summarypages/2006011.html. Public comment can be made on the draft through Friday, Oct. 2.
