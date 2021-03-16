Earlier this month, Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, sent a letter to President Joe Biden expressing her concern over the lack of COVID vaccines in rural areas of Southwest Washington State, according to a news release.
In the letter, Herrera Beutler urged the administration to make distribution of vaccines to rural pharmacies a priority. She said to Biden that rural communities do not always have easy access to large chain drug stores. This lack of large pharmacy retailers puts remote communities at a disadvantage to receive COVID-19 vaccines and further underscores the need to prioritize the distribution of vaccines to small and independent pharmacies.
“…your administration announced an initiative to deliver vaccines directly to retail pharmacies throughout the United States. While I applaud this effort, big chain drugstores are limited, if nonexistent in many rural areas. For this reason, small and independent pharmacies must be prioritized for vaccine deliveries. I urge you to immediately expand the guidelines for this program to ensure that small and independent pharmacies are receiving larger allocations of vaccines so that all Americans have equitable access,” Herrera Beutler wrote in her letter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.