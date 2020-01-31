Washington State Patrol troopers from all over the state gathered with community members in Ridgefield last Thursday to celebrate the grand opening and dedication of the newly built Ridgefield Port of Entry.
The port, located at 29317 Northwest Interstate 5, Ridgefield, closed in October 2018 for the project.
“Through a few partnerships we had with other state agencies … we managed to get a brand new beautiful building,” Commander of the Washington State Patrol Motor Carrier Safety Division Shannon Bendiksen said. “The team is very excited. They’re going from something that was very small and very difficult to work in to a spacious facility with the newest technology.”
At the ceremony, the Washington State Patrol dedicated the newly built facility to Weight Control Officer Joseph Modlin, who died in the line of duty when he was struck by a logging truck on Aug. 15, 1974.
“We’re very, very happy to carry on his tradition of being a servant of the state of Washington,” Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste said. “He’s the only commercial vehicle enforcement officer to die in the line of duty in the history of the Washington State Patrol, and we’re approaching our 100-year anniversary of starting in September of this year.”
Modlin joined the force in the late 1960s as a radio control officer and took on his role as a weight control officer in 1969.
“The Washington State Patrol was not the only place of service for this good and decent man,” Batiste said at the dedication ceremony. “Joseph was a World War II veteran, having served our nation in a time of war as an Army master sergeant in the 739th Tank Battalion in Europe for over four years.”
Modlin’s daughter, Luanne Mason, said she was “at a loss for words” when the monument dedicated to her father was revealed at the ceremony and said some of her favorite memories with her dad include “just hanging out with their Samoyed dogs” in her dad’s Ford Bronco.
“It made us feel great,” Mason said. “The state patrol always says how much it means to them (to dedicate something) but I can’t get it through their heads what it does for us and how important it is to us for them to be here.”
Mason said she was very impressed with the monument to her father, which sits at the brand new facility off the interstate.
According to Bendiksen, the facility is set up to do more than weigh freight traffic heading northbound.
“Some of the other related activities that we do for commercial motor vehicles (is that) we have school bus inspectors,” she said. “Every school bus has to be inspected in the state. There's more than 10,000 school buses that operate and transport our children to and from school, and we conduct more than 14,000 school bus inspections across the state, and a lot of those inspections are done here at this building.”
Along with school bus inspections, Bendiksen said the stations are set to run 24 hours a day and identify and remove unsafe commercial vehicles from the roadway.
“In 2019, there were 4,365 commercial motor vehicle collisions statewide with 62 fatalities,” she said at the ceremony. “Our goal as an agency is to reduce the truck-at-fault collisions by 4 percent in 2020.”
Bendiksen later said how state patrol officers weighed 1.2 million trucks and inspected more than 98,000 trucks last year at the five facilities in the state. All but one of these facilities sits near the border of Washington state as the facilities are in Bow Hill, Cle Elum, Spokane, Plymouth and Ridgefield. Trucks are inspected for defective equipment, driver credentials, overweight violations and more.
“The removal of these trucks from the roadways assists in keeping the motoring public safe,” she said.
The Ridgefield Port of Entry itself is equipped with Commercial Vehicle Information Systems and Networks (CVISN). CVISN is a sorting tool that allows commercial vehicles to be weighed, measured and have license plates read while traveling at freeway speed.
“It's going to help us keep people safe to help us preserve our infrastructure and make sure that the drivers truck equipment is safe, the operator is properly licensed to do what it is that they're doing,” Batiste said. “(This facility) has been a long time coming.”
