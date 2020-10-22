On Thursday, Oct. 15, an online narcotics dealer pleaded guilty to charges related to the distribution of fentanyl analogues and synthetic opioids, according to a news release. Through the plea, Chukwuemeka Okparaeke admitted to selling a synthetic opioid to an 18-year-old Vancouver man who later died from an overdose after using the drug.
Okparaeke pleaded guilty to distributing U-47700, a controlled substance analogue of AH-7921, and other charges in United States District Court in White Plains, New York. Through the plea, Okparaeke admitted to selling the substance to Tim N. Teklinski, of Vancouver, according to a news release.
Teklinski, 18, died on Nov. 10, 2016. The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death accidental and determined the cause of death was U-47700 intoxication.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, from at least July 2016 through March 2017, Okparaeke imported fentanyl analogues, including acryl fentanyl and furanyl fentanyl, and other synthetic opioids, including U-47700, from Hong Kong and China into the U.S., according to a news release.
In November 2016, Okparaeke sold 3 grams of U-47700 to Teklinski using a darknet website. Prior to his death, Teklinski left a review on Okparaeke’s darknet vendor page confirming he received the drugs he ordered, according to the Department of Justice in a news release sent by Clark County Washington Communications.
Okparaeke is scheduled to be sentenced in U.S. District Court on Dec. 17.
