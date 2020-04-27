The Cowlitz County Commissioners have approved an extension of regulations regarding mining on county lands, giving a work group more time to draft up a permanent set of controls once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
The commissioners voted unanimously during their April 21 meeting to extend the current, interim controls on surface mining, extending them until April 21, 2021.
The commissioners initially approved an emergency ordinance adopting interim controls in February 2019, later approving an original extension two months later. Cowlitz County Planner Greta Holmstrom explained the controls were adopted due to a lack of regulation — the now-extended ordinance allows for enforceable standards on new mining operations in unincorporated county land regarding security, access, and setbacks among other regulations.
The ordinance added regulations to a portion of Cowlitz County Code that was a placeholder for “special use” projects created by commissioners in 2018. Prior to that, county staff spent time drafting what surface mining regulations would look like in 2014 and 2015, though it wasn’t until the ordinance was approved that anything was officially on the books.
The emergency ordinance comes after residents in Ariel have brought significant attention to plans for a surface mine in that community near the Lone Pine Cemetery. A key document needed to move forward with converting the forestland was rescinded by Cowlitz County Building and Planning in December 2018.
Previously Cowlitz County Community Services Director Elaine Placido had explained that the most major change from guidelines adopted in 1995 was removal of an exemption on permitting for mines in what was then defined as “remote.” According to Holmstrom, the planned quarry in Ariel would have fallen under that classification.
An administrator for the “Little Alaska Alliance” Facebook group wrote last month that the applicants for the surface mine had not made any more movement on permit applications or environmental review as of that time. The group formed over concerns for the mine, taking the “Little Alaska” name from a name used to reference the area around Ariel.
While the interim controls were in place Building and Planning formed a work group to advise the department on drafting a permanent ordinance.
Holmstrom said the group still needed to meet and finalize the proposed regulations, though that would have to occur after a prohibition on public meetings undertaken as part of COVID-19 pandemic response was lifted.
Holmstrom said she hoped the work group could convene this summer, having recommendations for the county’s planning commission in the later part of the season that would then go to the county board of commissioners for final approval.
At the meeting there wasn’t much discussion by commissioners on what ended up being unanimous approval of the extension.
“My only comment is I’m happy to extend it,” Commissioner Arne Mortesnsen remarked.
