Local nonprofit organization Northwest Performing Arts Alliance (NWPAA) has partnered with Vancouver’s Riverside Performing Arts (RPA) to produce a safe and updated performance of Tchkovski’s “A Tale of the Nutcracker.”
This year, the performance is the only traditional ballet “Nutcracker” performance in the Portland metro area. The production made its on-demand streaming debut on Saturday, Dec. 5. Through Dec. 19, multiple devices sharing an IP address can view the production for $20, and once paid for, it is accessible for 72 hours. After Dec. 19, the performance is downloadable for $35, or $15 if you have already paid for the on demand rental.
NWPAA and RPA encourage community support of this small local miracle of holiday tradition by streaming or downloading the performance. Streaming viewing and downloads as well as free behind-the-scenes footage, coloring sheets of scenes and other content, plus the chance to win a real autographed Nutcracker or “A Tale of the Nutcracker” show posters, are accessible at northwestpaa.com.
“This year is NWPAA and RPA’s first Nutcracker production,” NWPAA Executive Director Scott Craig said in a news release. “Our goal this year was simply to produce a well-done performance and give our community a beacon of hope. With so few choices of local performing arts this season, and with so many of our local dancers unable to perform this holiday, we hope that this gives them some joy. Next year, we hope to offer live Nutcracker performances.”
Performers were set to have another month’s worth of rehearsals and preparation when coronavirus restrictions in Washington state were announced on Saturday, Nov. 14. The new restrictions, which took place on Monday, Nov. 16, would prevent any dance activity and production staff, performers, parents and volunteers compressed an entire month of remaining work into a single day.
According to the news release, at 6 a.m. on Nov. 15, the crew began constructing the set and dressing the stage in RPA’s black box theatre. Cameras and lighting were set, and the finishing touches on costumes and props made their way into dressing rooms. With more than 18 dances including ballet, tap and jazz along with several set changes, a team of dedicated dancers and crew members wrapped a half hour before the stroke of midnight.
Dedicated COVID-19 site supervisor Katherine Warf ensured RPA’s thorough COVID-19 guidelines were strictly followed throughout the entire production.
“RPA’s guidelines included pre-screening, social distancing at all times when off stage, dancing in masks, and stringent cleaning and sanitization protocols. During filming we shot one dance at a time. We limited the set to a small technical crew of two, the director and the dancers in that piece,” Warf said.
NWPAA’s Executive Director Scott Craig added, “Our top priority was taking every possible precaution to keep RPA’s performers safe and healthy. We predict the new restrictions will continue past the original four weeks. Delaying the performance until mid-December, mid-January or later wasn’t a viable option for this seasonal classic. We didn’t want to take away the opportunity that these dancers worked so hard for. The spirit of the holiday season fosters hope, goodwill toward all, love, understanding and cheer. This year, NWPAA and RPA added perseverance to that list. In the spirit of the season, we believe our Tale of The Nutcracker is a community gift, a bright spot of seasonal joy in a dark year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.