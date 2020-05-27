Clark County Public Works has opened some of its restroom facilities at community and regional parks following a recommendation from the county Board of Health, the department announced today, May 27.
The Board of Health made the recommendation during a meeting the prior Friday. Public Works selected which restrooms would open based on where frequent cleaning was possible with limited staff.
Public Works noted that visitors should be prepared with hand sanitizer as not all hand washing facilities will be available. The department also asked visitors to go to parks close to home and continue social distancing guidance, as well as to wash hands with water and soap for at least 20 seconds when returning home.
Clark County Public Works Director Ahmad Qayoumi said the county maintained 89 parks, many of which had multiple restrooms.
“We are monitoring and evaluating our parks’ amenities, capacity and public health guidance and really do need everyone’s help to make sure the facilities stay open, clean, and people maintain social-distancing protocols to keep all park users and our staff safe and healthy.” said Parks and Lands Division Manager Galina Burley.
Public Works’ announcement reiterated different safety protocols to follow at parks:
• Do not use parks or trails if you are exhibiting symptoms.
• Follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance on personal hygiene prior to visiting parks or trails.
• Share the trail and warn other trail users of your presence and as you pass.
• Observe CDC’s minimum recommended physical distancing of six feet from other persons not from your household at all times.
• If you are not able to maintain social-distancing guidelines while visiting a county park, please go home and try to come again at another time.
More information about available accommodations at Clark County parks can be found on the Public Works website at clark.wa.gov/public-works/clark-county-parks. Real-time information is also available on the Public Works Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts, and on NextDoor.
The Reflector
