The two most prominent candidates for Washington’s Third Congressional District race raised almost equal amounts in the final months of 2019, though Republican incumbent Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, still has an overall fundraising lead for this year’s election.
The year-end fundraising reports for the Federal Elections Commission were published Jan. 31, with both Herrera Beutler and Democratic challenger Carolyn Long bringing in more than $460,000 in fourth-quarter contributions. Long had a slight lead over Herrera Beutler of a couple thousand, though in overall fundraising for the 2020 election the incumbent was still ahead with about $1.58 million raised to Long’s $1.07 million.
A few days prior to the publication of fourth-quarter contributions, Long’s campaign sent out a release announcing it had broken the million-dollar fundraising threshold in only six months.
“I am so honored by the groundswell of support we have seen across our district,” Long stated in the release.
It noted she had received a total of 9,100 contributions from more than 5,000 individual contributors, adding that 90 percent of the contributions were in the “low-dollar” range.
“Southwest Washingtonians work hard and we deserve to have someone in the other Washington who works hard for us,” Long stated in the release, mentioning her campaign points of affordable health care, bringing family-wage jobs to the district and preserving the environment.
Long’s release reiterated her stance against taking corporate PAC money for campaign funding, something her campaign stated that Herrera Beutler had done to the tune of $1.5 million over her House career.
According to Herrera Beutler’s campaign manager Parker Truax, Herrera Beutler has similar, though slightly greater, numbers regarding contributions. In an email to The Reflector, he wrote her campaign had more than 10,500 contributions from 6,500 individual contributors, with 93 percent being in the low-dollar range.
“It appears both candidates will have plenty of money to run their campaigns, but Jaime’s continuing to build on her record of getting results that helped make her the most effective legislator out of Washington’s 12 federal lawmakers,” Truax wrote. “People continue to reelect her because they can point to the laws she’s passed to improve health services for mothers and babies, protect Columbia River salmon, provide veterans with housing, give parents more tools to pay for child care, and crack down on scam robocalls — and Jaime won’t change this approach.”
The field of actively campaigning candidates for the Third Congressional District seat shrank following the publication of fourth-quarter finances, as another Democrat, Peter Khalil, announced he was ending his bid for the position.
Khalil had actually declared his campaign before Long officially jumped into the race, though Long had previously challenged Herrera Beutler in 2018. Herrera Beutler would ultimately win with close to 53 percent of the vote.
In an announcement on his social media page Feb. 1, Khalil said the reason to step away from the campaign was due to a few factors, including the resources needed to continue his bid, impacts the campaign had on his family as well as from his analysis on what support was there for a progressive candidate in the district.
“My travels through the district, as well as my efforts to raise sufficient financial resources to sustain this campaign have led me to the conclusion that we currently lack a sufficiently robust progressive movement — including the money, infrastructure, and human capital — for any progressive to have a path to victory in 2020,” Khalil wrote in his announcement.
FEC filings show that Khalil had raised more than $60,000 total, with about $4,300 raised in the fourth quarter. A third Democratic challenger, Rudy Atencio, had no filed campaign contributions as of the latest publication.
