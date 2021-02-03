With uncertainty around how Washington State’s public gathering guidelines will unfold over the course of 2021, Clark County Public Works leadership extended the pause on new picnic shelter reservations and park-use permits through the end of 2021. Additionally, all existing 2021 reservations are canceled and impacted customers will receive a full refund.
According to a news release from the county, staff will continue to monitor local and state guidelines to determine if the pause can be lifted and updates will be available as soon as possible.
While reservations are paused for 2021, sports field reservations are currently permissible under the most recent state and local public health guidelines. For more information, community members should contact Parks and Lands at (564) 397-1680 or parks@clark.wa.gov.
“Extending the pause on the picnic shelter reservations and park-use permits programs was a difficult decision,” Parks and Lands Manager Galina Burley said in a news release. “It ensures customers can make alternate plans, reduce administrative cost of refunds, and assist with cancelation logistics. We will continue to monitor public health guidance related to public gatherings and update our community as soon as possible.”
