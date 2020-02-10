Clark County Public Health is seeking nominations for an award recognizing an individual and organization in the county for contributions to promoting and protecting community health.
Nominations for the Public Health Community Award are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, an announcement from the department stated. Nominations can be submitted online at clark.wa.gov/public-health and a nomination form is available there to download for a mail submission.
Good nominees for the award are individuals and organizations that work to prevent health problems, create partnerships and have communitywide impact, the announcement stated. A committee of Public Health Advisory Council members and Public Health staff will review nominations and make the selections.
“This award highlights the great contributions to public health by individuals and organizations across our community,” Public Health Advisory Council chair Adrianne Fairbanks stated in the announcement. “Public Health values its community partners’ efforts to address health issues in Clark County, and this award honors that work.”
Awards will be presented during the Clark County Board of Health meeting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 22, in the sixth-floor hearing room of the Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St.
— The Reflector
