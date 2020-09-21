Volunteers unload boxes of food from a delivery truck at Prairie High School on Thursday, Sept. 17. The food boxes were given to the community through a partnership between Battle Ground Public Schools, the Battle Ground Education Foundation and the United States Department of Agriculture.
Food boxes given to the community usually contained a gallon of 2 percent milk, a pound of butter, a pound of cheese, a pound of salad mix, 10 pounds of potatoes, 3 pounds of onions and a meat product such as a ham or chicken breast.
Mike Kesler, a volunteer and security supervisor for Battle Ground Public Schools, loads boxes of donated food into a car. Those picking up food did not leave their cars and had the food brought to them with a maximum of two boxes per car, one box per family.
Prairie High School was one of two distribution sites for the food drive. The volunteer staff at Prairie High School received about four pallets of food, nearly 300 boxes. The other pallets of donated goods were given away at Battle Ground High School.
Battle Ground Public Schools recently partnered with the Battle Ground Education Foundation to distribute more 1,200 United States Department of Agriculture “Farmers to Families” food boxes at Battle Ground and Prairie High Schools on Thursday, Sept. 17.
Families needing food pulled up in their vehicles to receive a box full of staple foods such as milk, butter, cheese, salad mix, potatoes, onions and meat. Nearly a dozen volunteers loaded boxes full of goods into cars as they lined up at the Prairie High School on Thursday as another group of volunteers helped distribute food at Battle Ground High School. Those receiving food were limited to two boxes per car and one box per family.
Those wishing to help the Battle Ground Education Foundation in its future efforts of giving can do so online at bgef.org or donate during “Give More 24!” on Thursday, Sept. 24.
