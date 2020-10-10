Last week, Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, announced she has earned the “Friend of Farm Bureau” award for her work regarding Southwest Washington farmers and ranchers during her time in Congress.
“It’s an honor to be recognized as a ‘Friend of Farm Bureau’ for my work in Congress to support farmers and ranchers throughout Southwest Washington,” Herrera Beutler said in a news release. “From oyster growers and cranberry farmers in Pacific County, to the berry and tree fruit farmers throughout our region, I’m going to continue fighting for solutions that help them succeed, because when they are successful, everyone in our region reaps the rewards. I’ll always be an unwavering friend to our Southwest Washington farmers and ranchers and will fight for their priorities in Congress.”
