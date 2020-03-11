The city of Battle Ground is asking for volunteers to take part in restoration of Woodin Creek with a day of tree planting planned from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 14, the city announced.
The day’s tree planting at Hidden Glen Park is part of the larger Woodin Creek Restoration Project, the announcement stated, which is led by the Lower Columbia Estuary Partnership. The project is funded by a grant from the Lower Columbia Fish Recovery Board.
Hidden Glen is located just east of South Parkway Avenue and north of Southeast Rasmussen Boulevard.
The first phase of restoration began last year with removal of invasive species, the announcement stated, primarily blackberry. This next phase involving the planting of native species to support the health and sustainability of the creek.
Those interested in volunteering will find detailed information and registration at: eventbrite.com/e/dig-it-plant-it-do-it-again-woodin-creek-volunteer-planting-tickets-8392396784.
