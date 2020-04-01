The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Clark County rose by more than a dozen Wednesday, as the total grew to 130 with the latest data.
Clark County Public Health’s latest numbers did not show any more deaths of those with confirmed cases as of April 1, as the number for the county remains at six. The majority of cases remain between 40 and 69 years old, though all deaths have been in individuals 70 years old and older.
Case confirmations have increased significantly in the past week, as last Wednesday only 20 had been made. Previously health officials attributed greater testing capacity as well as spread of the disease as causes for the increase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.