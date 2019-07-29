An Amboy motorcyclist has died after taking a corner wrong West of Longview, the Washington State Patrol announced last week.
At about 3:15 p.m. July 23 Gary Harrell, 67, of Amboy, was riding a black 1996 BMW motorcycle westbound on State Route 4 three miles from Longview when he failed to navigate a corner, according to a crash report from the WSP. Harrell left the roadway slightly to the right before coming back across of westbound and eastbound lanes, hitting a guardrail.
Harrell was declared dead at the scene, according to the report. He was wearing a helmet. No other vehicles were involved.
As of press deadline, the investigation into the crash was still ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.