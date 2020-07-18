Since 2008, the Parks Foundation has helped make playgrounds safe and accessible, expanded trail systems, created recreational scholarships for sports, sent kids to camp and provided much needed funding for summer programs through their Community Grants fund. The foundation relies solely upon private support and innovative partnerships to make these strategic grants possible and the foundation does not receive state, county, city or federal funding.
This spring, the foundation awarded $109,659 in Community Grants. Grants include: $6,500 for the Battle Ground Summer Playground Program (sponsored by Riverview Community Bank), $500 for the Camas-Washougal Skate Park Improvement Project (sponsored by Georgia Pacific), $7,930 for the Raspberry Fields Park Play Equipment Upgrade (sponsored by the Cowlitz Tribe), $4,000 for Camp Hope Scholarships (sponsored by OnPoint Credit Union), $1,508 for Clark County volunteer program equipment, $3,000 towards the Ike Memorial Dog Park Fencing Project, $12,500 for Vancouver Parks and Recreation’s “Teen Late Night” (sponsored in part by US Bank), $26,000 for the summer playground program (sponsored by the McClaskey Family Foundation), $30,721 for the Theodor A. Barney Fund, in support of Luepke Community Center, $6,000 for the Marshall Center Family Swim (sponsored by Bauman Chiropractic) and $11,000 for Vancouver Parks and Recreation’s “Everybody Plays.”
The 2021 Community Grant application process is now open. Grant applications are due Aug. 3. Community Grants that meet the funding criteria will be announced and open for sponsorship and financial support through March 2021 beginning in September. Contact Executive Director Dellan Redjou at dredjou@parksforclark.org for an application.
– The Reflector
