Last week, Washington state Sen. Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver, announced that she will serve as lead Republican on the Senate Ways and Means Committee for the next two years. She is the first female budget leader for the Senate Republican Caucus and succeeds Sen. John Braun, who became Senate Republican leader. She expects the COVID-19 pandemic will take up a majority of the committee’s work.
“At a time like this the priorities seem pretty straightforward. First, let’s be thankful there is no longer a big deficit on the horizon, and leave well enough alone by coming up with a no-frills budget to get through the next two years while the economy recovers,” Wilson said in a news release. “Second, let’s look for every opportunity to direct financial relief toward Washington employers, especially small businesses, whether that’s done through changes in tax policy or by dispersing any money that comes from the federal government.”
“No one should be proposing more of the big spending commitments and big new taxes we’ve seen in the past few years. This pandemic should have taught people that they simply can’t take the economy for granted.”
Wilson said her two years on the budget committee have given her a clear sense of what to expect as Republican leader, adding that her decades of business experience will be a big help.
“I know my way around a balance sheet, I’m not afraid of long hours and I have the fortitude to handle the pressure that goes with this job,” she explained. “It will be an honor to serve the people of my district and our state in this new capacity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.