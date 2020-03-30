To align with state and local measures directing people to stay home to save lives, all Gifford Pinchot National Forest campgrounds, day-use sites, trailheads, Sno-Parks, cabin rentals and other developed recreation sites will be temporarily closed.
These closures have been deemed necessary to address social distancing guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and the State of Washington to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, and to avoid putting undue pressure on emergency services in local communities. Certain roads leading to heavily-used dispersed camping areas have also been temporarily closed. These roads include Forest Service roads 81, 83, and 90 with limited exceptions for local residents, fire and other emergency response, and permit holders.
Campsites and cabin rentals will not be able to be reserved through Recreation.gov. The forest has ceased sales of permits to climb Mount St. Helens on Recreation.gov for dates through the end of April, and permits already sold for climbs to take place now through April 6 have been canceled and their permit fees refunded. Reservation and permit holders will be notified via email and/or cell phone text messages if there are any changes affecting their reservation. Refunds will be issued by Recreation.gov for cancelled reservations and permits.
As the U.S. Forest Service works through an unpredictable and rapidly changing situation, health and safety is their number one priority. The Forest Service is committed to continuing to support our communities, local emergency services, state governor’s orders, and fulfill its mission as we all work together to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19.
Forest offices are currently conducting public business by phone, email, or web-based transactions. Latest updates and information can be found online at fs.usda.gov/giffordpinchot/
The Gifford Pinchot National Forest continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and evaluate potential impacts. Please remember to review current recommendations from the CDC and focus on protecting yourself, your family, and your community.
The Mount Hood National Forest and the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area also have closures currently in effect. For more information visit: fs.usda.gov/mthood and fs.usda.gov/crgnsa
— Gifford Pinchot National Forest
