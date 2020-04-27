The Lewis River Rotary Club held its first Board of Directors meeting via video conference earlier this month. As many local individuals and businesses have been doing good deeds in these challenging times, the Lewis River Rotary Club agreed that more action is necessary to help those that are most in need.
Despite postponing its annual fundraising auction because of the coronavirus pandemic, the club dipped into its fiscal reserves and approved $7,000 in grants to organizations that feed the elderly, poor and homeless.
Along with this, the club more than doubled its donation to the North County Community Food Bank with a $5,000 donation as well as donating $1,000 to Meals on Wheels and Neighbors Helping Neighbors.
