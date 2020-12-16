No injuries were reported after a fire gutted a Salmon Creek home early Wednesday morning, according to a press release from Fire District 6.
Firefighters responded to the blaze near the intersection of 142nd Street and 29th Avenue at about 2:40 a.m. When crews arrived, the three-story home was fully involved and flames were shooting out the front of the structure, according to the fire district.
Three residents and a dog safely evacuated before the arrival of firefighters.
“A total of five engine companies, one truck, two squads and two battalion chiefs fought the blaze for 20 minutes before bringing it under control,” according to the fire district. “It’s unknown at this time what caused the fire, but as of this writing the Clark County Fire Marshal’s office in on location and investigating. The fire appeared to start in the front of the home, likely what is the living room.”
The Vancouver Fire Department also responded.
The Red Cross was called in to assist the residents.
