Residents of the Lewis River RV Park received the third and final extension of electricity service as a dispute over ownership and operational responsibilities continues to cast an uncertain future over the Woodland community.
The park received an extension of electrical service until Feb. 4 from the Cowlitz Public Utility District, district spokeswomanAlice Dietz confirmed last week. The district had been allowing utilities to continue at the park located East of Woodland on a week-by-week basis since initially informing residents they would lose power Jan. 14, during which time a dispute between park property owner Jerry Reeves and John Berman, an attorney who represented Reeves’ late ex-wife and who Reeves said took over running the park last March.
After Reeves took back ownership of the property last month, he had not created a utility account in his name. A release from the utility stated Cowlitz PUD had given Reeves “an extraordinary amount of time” to put utilities under his name, yet as of late last week he had not done so.
The utility’s release stated Cowlitz PUD hoped Reeves would “consider the effects his week-by-week extension of essential services has had on the residents” and sign up for utilities before the planned cutoff date. When speaking to The Reflector last week, Dietz said she couldn’t recall the utility previously ever making such a series of utility extensions, which have been paid for by donations and not by Reeves.
On Jan. 29, Reeves hosted a meeting at the park’s store, ostensibly to discuss the re-opening of the park. Tenants and Reeves got into an argument over the current situation, with Reeves stating that he had filed an $800,000 lawsuit against Berman earlier that day.
Reeves wouldn’t be the only party threatening legal action regarding the dispute. A new homeowners association formed as a result of the situation and was eyeing its own move in court.
Lisa Waldvogel, an attorney with the Northwest Justice Project who was representing the homeowners association, said last week that unless Reeves had created an account with the utility district on Monday, the association would ask a Cowlitz County Superior Court judge to order Reeves to do so, or to appoint a custodial receiver to collect tenant money to pay for utilities.
Waldvogel said that as property owner, Reeves is obligated to honor past agreements with tenants, which included maintaining utilities. Reeves has argued that because any agreements with current tenants were made when Berman had control of the property, he doesn’t have the authority to collect rent and manage the park.
“We remain hopeful that we don’t need to go to court,” Waldvogel said last week.
She said state law was on the tenants’ side, adding that although she has seen similar cases in the state, “it is certainly unusual for a landlord not to assume their duties at this level.”
