Ballots will be in the mail to all registered voters in Clark County starting Friday, Oct. 16. If you are a registered voter and have not received a ballot by Wednesday, Oct. 21, contact the elections office at (564) 397-2345 to request a replacement.
The last day to submit new voter registrations and voter updates to existing registrations online or by mail is 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26. Voters can still register and update existing voter registrations after Oct. 26, but must do so in person by 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3. Rules regarding social distancing and limiting the number of visitors in the Elections Office will be strictly followed. After Oct. 18, replacement ballots can also be requested or accessed electronically at votewa.gov to print out and return by mail or drop box.
Email requests should be sent to elections@clark.wa.gov. The mailing address is:
Clark County Elections
Office, PO Box 8815, Vancouver, WA, 98666
The process of entering the scanned ballot information into the ballot tabulation system will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, and results will be posted on clarkvotes.org just after 8:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.