The Battle Ground Police Department recently established a new online service for residents of the city of Battle Ground seeking to apply for a new or renewed concealed pistol licence (CPL).
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Washington state required the closure of the police station and made in-person applications and required fingerprinting for new applicants temporarily unavailable. With the new online service, applications for a new CPL may apply, pay fees and schedule an appointment for fingerprinting at the Battle Ground Police Department digitally.
Renewal CPL applicants may use the same online service, making the application and payment process more streamlined.
The Battle Ground Police Department CPL online application service is available at cityofbg.org/560/Concealed-Pistol-Licensing and is restricted to those who reside within Battle Ground city limits. Residents who live in unincorporated areas of Battle Ground may apply for a CPL with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.