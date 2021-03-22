Clark County Council Chair Eileen Quiring O’Brien will present the 2021 State of the County address at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6 on Clark/Vancouver Television. The video will be available on CVTV channel 23/323 and cvtv.org.
O’Brien’s main discussion topic will be the county’s response to the pandemic over the past year.
The county council is foregoing its annual in-person State of the County event due to COVID-19 safety protocols.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.