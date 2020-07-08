The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Clark County will be hosting the 2020 Relay for Life as a hybrid of two socially distant in-person events and a weeklong virtual relay. The events will run from July 12 to July 19 on the Relay for Life of Clark County Facebook page. During this week the Relay for Life of Clark County will highlight the American Cancer Society's mission, programs and research that donations fund.
The Relay is encouraging those in Clark county to donate $10 for a luminaria in honor of someone battling cancer or in memory of someone who has died from it. These luminarias will be on display during the first event to start off the Relay week, the Road to a Cure, a drive through Luminaria Experience being held at the Clark County Fairgrounds on July 12 from 9 to 10:30 p.m. Those interested in purchasing luminarias to be displayed can do so by going to clarkcountyrelay.org and clicking on the luminaria button.
“We want to light up the road on July 12, honoring those who are currently facing cancer and allow those who are no longer here to be remembered,” event tri-chair Lisa Houser said in a news release. “We know we can't host our normal in-person luminaria ceremony, but our community still has the opportunity to honor loved ones with this hopefully once in a lifetime drive-thru event.”
Following the Luminaria event, the virtual aspect of the week will feature education, fun activities the community members can do from home and ways to support ACS. Relay for Life of Clark County will also offer wellness tips and share information that ACS has for patients, survivors and caregivers.
On July 19, the organization will hold a car parade for survivors.
Volunteers will be observing social distancing and providing special edition survivor medals and swag from 10 to 10:50 a.m. at the Clark College parking lot. At 10:55 a.m. vehicles will head over to Hudson Bay High School for a car parade and socially distant celebration. Swag bags will include donated items from community sponsors. The parade will also honor caregivers at this time too.
In keeping with the spirit of Relay for Life the weeklong virtual event includes an activity, education and a fun theme each day.
Motivation Monday — newspaper and duct tape fashion show
Trivia Tuesday — online trivia night
Wellness Wednesday- Jazzercise with Vancouver Fitness’ Sherrie Robertson and dance lessons with Daniel Martinez
Throwback Thursday — scavenger hunt
Feel good Friday — night of entertainment with Comedian Sean Kent, Musician Amber Sweeney, and Musician Bart Hafeman from Hit Machine (To join the event, go to Night of Entertainment 2020 to make your $10 donation.)
Survivor Saturday — Home campout
Sum it up Sunday — closing ceremony
“We hope that the community will come together online and join in the activities at home during the week” Event tri-chair Mandy Dunn said. “Normally Relay for Life is a jammed packed 24-hour camp out event, but we know our community has the heart to keep things going for a full week, especially since they will be able to get some sleep!”
Participants may walk as many miles as they would like around home, and the organization is encouraging the participants to challenge family and friends to take part too and help raise funds for the American Cancer Society.
“This is not how any of us pictured the 34th Annual Relay for Life of Clark County to go, but I'm honored to work with a team of amazing community volunteers who have come together to continue the fight against cancer,” ACS Community Manager Shammra Lacy said. “It's been a difficult couple of months going from our normal plan to making many back up plans, especially not knowing if or how we could get together. We are looking forward to seeing the community hold an event that still allows us to celebrate survivors, remember those we have lost, and fight back against cancer.”
For more information, visit clarkcountyrelay.org.
– The Reflector
