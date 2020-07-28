Learn why it matters for you to complete your 2020 United States Census and participate in the 2021 Washington State redistricting process during a free online workshop hosted on Thursday, Aug. 13. The workshop is hosted by the League of Women Voters of Clark County and the Fort Vancouver Regional Libraries.
Alison McCaffree, of the League of Women Voters of Washington, will explain how Washington’s five-member redistricting commission will use census results to redraw our Congressional and Legislative voting districts for the next 10 years and how you can be a part of the process.
The commission will take public input in meetings throughout the state from June through September 2021 and then negotiate representation based on equal population, communities of interest and other criteria. McCaffree will explain how the public can have an impact on the Commissioners’ decisions.
McCaffree, the Washington State League of Women Voters Census and Redistricting Issues Chair, will also discuss how the census is used to determine how billions in federal funds are distributed to our communities.
Because of coronavirus restrictions, the 6 to 8 p.m. workshop will be conducted via videoconferencing and feature break-out rooms, polling and a PowerPoint presentation. It is open to teens, adults and seniors.
Those interested can register at the FVRL website: fvrl.librarymarket.com/census-and-redistricting-why-they-matter
For more information, contact Judy Zeider at jmzeider@aol.com or Mary Abler at mabler@fvrl.org
— The Reflector
