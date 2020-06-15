200617.News.Parade.CK.1..JPG

Danielle Gawronski was prepared for any weather to strike during a parade held for the La Center High School graduating class on Saturday, June 13.
200617.News.Parade.CK.2..JPG

 Seniors gathered at La Center High School to kick off a parade around town in their honor.
200617.News.Parade.CK.4..JPG

 Graduates received their caps and gowns before the parade on Friday, June 12.
200617.News.Parade.CK.5..JPG

Hoops, hollers and claps could be heard from graduates and supporters alike as the class of 2020 took to the streets.
200617.News.Parade.CK.3..JPG

 Dayna Hines, a cheerleader for La Center High School, rides along in the back of a convertible while heading into town.
200617.News.Parade.CK.6..JPG

Not everyone in the parade was riding in a traditional vehicle.

