The City of Battle Ground recently published its proposed 2021 budget as the City Council is scheduled to adopt the final 2021 Budget in December.
Those interested can view the proposed budget online at cityofbg.org/2021Budget, which was developed over the last several months with a focus on service level improvements and use of public resources.
The public is invited to review the proposed budget and provide input to the City Council at two budget-related hearings scheduled for Nov. 16 and Dec. 7. City Council meeting agendas are posted five days prior to the meeting at cityofbg.org/agendacenter.
