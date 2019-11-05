Those looking to celebrate the great outdoors on Veterans Day and Black Friday are in luck at Washington State Parks with free vehicle access on both days, the state park commission announced.
On Monday, Nov. 11 and Friday, Nov. 29 visitors to state parks such as Battle Ground Lake State Park won’t need a Discover Pass to drive into the parks. Veterans Day has been a free park day since the days were first designated in 2011 as a way to honor those who served in the military, according to the announcement. The day after Thanksgiving was added to the free day program in 2017 to encourage park visits during fall.
Free days apply only to day-use access by vehicle, not overnight stays or rented facilities, the announcement noted. Free days also do not apply to Sno-Parks which require specific permits during the winter season. More information about winter recreation permit requirements is available at parks.state.wa.us/winter.
