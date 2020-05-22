The Battle Ground High School class of 1965 is postponing its 55th reunion until 2021.
The event was supposed to take place on July 18 and was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The planning committee hopes to schedule the 2021 date for summer or fall. Members of the class of 1965 should keep their eyes and ears peeled for a set date in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.