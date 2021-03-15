The Clark County Charter Review Commission has been advised to take into account all perspectives of the community when making their decisions on how to draft up potential changes to the county’s governing document.
During their March 10 meeting the commission heard a presentation by United Way of Columbia-Willamette Chief of Operations and Equity Rekah Strong on diversity and inclusion. A longtime Clark County resident herself, Strong said she had experience working for Clark County government when the charter process was beginning, though later she said she had left working for the county when the charter itself was being written.
Her presentation looked at topics from the definitions of diversity and inclusion, to the history of legal discrimination, to implicit bias and the general concept of equity. She asked the commissioners to be aware that they themselves had different backgrounds, and stressed the importance of keeping an open mind.
“All of us come to (this conversation) from different lived experiences,” Strong said, adding the goal of the training was for commissioners to have an understanding on where their peers were coming from in their own experiences. She said the conversation didn’t have to come off as polarizing if individuals were able to understand each other.
Diversity, inclusion, and equity
Regarding inclusion, Strong prefaced the conversation with an analogy from Robert Thomas’ “Building a House for Diversity.” The analogy featured a giraffe inviting an elephant into the giraffe’s home, though issues ensued given that the house was built for one animal and not the other.
“When we think about diversity, oftentimes we think … inviting people into our spaces, but if we’re not prepared for people to enter our spaces, are we setting up an environment for a successful space for inclusion?” Strong explained. She said the analogy represented when well-intentioned groups sought diversity, but did not take into account how their own spaces allowed or did not allow for diverse populations to thrive.
“Are we putting scaffolding into place that only allows for one particular animal, like giraffes, or are we creating scaffolding that allows for other folks to be able to come in and fully engage and participate, and feel like they belong at the table?” Strong asked.
“There’s value in having a bunch of different people in a room, but it doesn’t become real value until we are practicing principles of inclusion, and that’s allowing people to use their voice and allowing people to have a space,” Strong said. “Diversity is just what we are … and inclusion is just what we decide to do with that (difference.)”
Strong said that equity differs from equality. She pointed to her own family, of which she had children that ranged from ones who were on athletics scholarships to one who wants to become a neurosurgeon.
“We parented every single one of those kids differently; that is practicing equity,” Strong said. “The things that each one of those kids needs looks entirely different, and if we were to give them all equal parenting, we’d be doing them a disservice.”
Strong touched on examples of how one’s personal experiences and aspects of themselves they couldn’t control led to individuals having diverse perspectives. She referenced her ability to put up a picture of her husband on her desk at work while LGBT individuals still wouldn’t feel safe doing the same for their own partners, explaining it was an example of how fear of expression could have an impact on one’s operations.
“The more time that you are spending hiding your true self and who you are, is time that’s taken away from you investing in whatever your work product is,” Strong said.
Strong said that seeking diversity was not the same as Equal Employment Opportunity or Affirmative Action, as the former was proactive while the latter two were reactive and more focused on quantity rather than quality.
“It’s about the holistic experience, and is everybody in so that we can get to better outcomes,” Strong said about diversity.
While touching on prejudice Strong presented it on a spectrum, ranging from avoidance on one end and moving through using slurs, discrimination, violence, and to genocide on the extreme end. Strong said one of the best ways to diminish biases and conceptions of stereotypes was through being in contact with individuals with characteristics different than your own.
“It’s important that we are intentional to put ourselves, even if it might be uncomfortable, in spaces where people don’t always think like us,” Strong said.
Racism as an example
Although issues of diversity and inclusion had a myriad dimensions, due to time constraints for the meeting Strong focused on the issue of race for the discussion.
“Unfortunately in the country we’ve been socialized to not normalize talking about race,” Strong said, saying that it would be a great opportunity for the commission to start that conversation.
Strong presented data from a study done by the Casey Foundation that showed that Black and Latino children trailed “dominant culture children” on every milestone used in their assessment, and were nearly twice as likely to be low income as their White peers. That segment of the population was growing locally, as she said that in the four-county service area of the United Way of Columbia-Willamette, the number of children under five years old identified as people of color increased from one in four to one in three in the past 10 years, with 20 percent of families identifying as Hispanic or Latino.
Strong said racism had different levels, from internalized, to interpersonal, institutional, and structural. On the structural end, she touched on a number of historical examples where people of color faced uneven odds due to laws in both Oregon and Washington, ranging from denying the right for Chinese to vote or testify against a White person, to poll taxes and outright exclusion of certain races from settling.
Though the historical laws have been wiped from the books, she said that historically-discriminated groups still faced challenges in the present day.
“I think there needs to be recognition that everybody isn’t starting in the same place, and when you’re thinking about equity or privilege, and how you’re leveraging that, what you’re doing is you’re going back and you’re removing those barriers,” Strong said, adding that individual responsibility was “absolutely” important as long as a “level playing field” existed.
The benefits to the commission
Strong stressed that keeping diversity and inclusion in mind while drafting potential charter changes made functional sense as the commission reviews ways to make the county’s governing document better align with what county voters approved in 2014.
“If the process is seen as one that values diversity, equity, and inclusion, what does it gain you? And if it (isn’t), what does it cost you?” Strong remarked. She said it was important to recognize that the steps the commission would take would not happen overnight, and that it was a continued improvement process.
The commission had come to an agreement to have some form of diversity training early on in their meetings which began in January. Following the presentation commissioner Eric Holt said that he has been through similar trainings a number of times, “and every time you get something new from it,” he remarked.
“I may not understand other people’s experiences, but if I can just take that perspective and apply it to what we do, I think it’s going to be a benefit to all of us,” Holt remarked.
Strong said that being able to employ inclusivity wasn’t something that had to be hard or confusing.
“It’s all the stuff we learned in preschool … being kind, being thoughtful,” Strong remarked. “And being open to learn and hear something different.”
