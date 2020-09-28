PeaceHealth chaplains are offering two “Services of Remembrance” in October to provide comfort for all families in Southwest Washington that are grieving the loss of a child. “This is a time to remember the little ones, to support their families and any families who have experienced the death of a child,” Director of Mission and Volunteer Services for PeaceHealth’s Columbia Network Susan Lanford said in a news release.
The first of the services will be held for Clark County families is hosted by PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center and will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens (1101 NE 112th Ave., Vancouver) in the Little Angels Memorial Garden.
The second of the services will be held for Cowlitz County families is hosted by PeaceHealth St. John Medican Center. IT will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at Longview Memorial Park (5050 Mt. Solo Road, Longview).
— The Reflector
