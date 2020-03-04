State Rep. Lynda Wilson’s bill named in honor of a Clark County woman fatally shot by her estranged husband is on its way to becoming state law, as the “Tiffany Hill Act” passed the state House of Representatives today.
Senate Bill 5149 passed the House by a 96-0 vote March 4. The bill would implement electronic monitoring with victim notification technology, allowing for domestic violence victims or individuals granted a protection order to be notified either directly or through a monitoring agency when the subject of the order is at or near a location they were required to stay away from.
A release from the State Senate Republicans following House approval stated once a “minor change” was confirmed, the legislation would be on Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk to be signed into law.
“We’re almost there,” Wilson, R-Vancouver, said in the release. “I’ve said again and again how this bill needs to become law this year, and I’m completely confident that will happen. It’s simply a matter of putting on the finishing touches.”
The legislation was first introduced into the Washington State Legislature in 2018, the release stated, and was renamed this year in honor of Hill, a 35-year-old former Marine Corps sergeant who was fatally shot by her estranged husband Nov. 26 while parked with her mother and her three children at their elementary school in Hazel Dell.
The release stated that if already in place, the legislation would have alerted Hill her about her estranged husband being nearby, allowing her to take countermeasures that a court protection order was not able to do.
“The concept is simple: when the abuser or stalker gets closer than the court allows, you get an alert on your phone,” Wilson said. “Tiffany Hill’s story makes it even easier to understand how this could benefit any number of the thousands of people who obtain restraining orders each year.”
The bill also passed the Senate with no votes in opposition in January, and the release stated SB5149 was unanimously endorsed by the House Appropriations Committee Feb. 29.
