The Clark County Board of Health is seeking applicants for three positions on the volunteer Public Health Advisory Council.
Applications from Clark County residents for the following positions will be considered: a Clark County consumer of public health services; a representative from a social/human services agency; and a representative from the Clark County Youth Commission, Clark County Youth House or a representative of a local area high school or college.
The three-year terms will begin as soon as the positions are filled and end Sept. 30, 2024.
Currently, the council meets at 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every even month via Zoom. When in-person meetings resume, they will take place in the main conference room on the second floor of the Center for Community Health, 1601 E. Fourth Plain Blvd. in Vancouver, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The Public Health Advisory Council makes recommendations to the county councilors in their capacity as the board of health. According to a news release, the council identifies needs and suggests ways to enhance community health. Their top priorities are addressing adverse childhood experiences, community health improvement planning and support for healthy children.
Those interested in an appointment to the advisory council should submit a brief letter of interest and resume to Michelle Pfenning, county manager’s office, PO Box 5000, Vancouver, WA, 98666-5000.
Applications can also be emailed to michelle.pfenning@clark.wa.gov.
Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled.
