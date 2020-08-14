An unidentified wanted man is dead following a standoff with Clark County law enforcement in Hazel Dell, Clark County Sheriff's Office reported.
At about 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, Southwest Washington Regional SWAT were called to assist detectives from the Portland Police Bureau in apprehending a wanted person, according to the report. The subject was located in an industrial area near Northeast 78th street and Northeast 19th court.
When the individual was contacted, he fled into a building and barricaded himself inside a bathroom, law enforcement said. Crisis negotiators attempted to work with the subject by cellphone but he refused to surrender.
"The subject then suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead," the sheriff's office reported.
Additional details including the identity of the subject were not released at the time of the report.
