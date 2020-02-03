An unidentified male was critically injured and hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle at about 7:35 p.m. Sunday in the 38000 block of Northwest Lakeshore Drive in Woodland, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
When deputies and EMS personnel arrived at the scene, they found the male lying in the roadway and the two occupants of the vehicle that struck him nearby.
The male — who had not been identified late Sunday night — was listed in critical condition.
The occupants of the vehicle stayed on the scene and assisted deputies in investigating the incident. They were described as a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl.
“Based on injuries to the male, roadway evidence, and the vehicle occupants' statements, the vehicle had been traveling south on NW Lakeshore Drive and the male pedestrian stepped into the path of the vehicle,” according to the sheriff’s office. “The pedestrian was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black slacks.”
There is no indication that the driver of the vehicle was impaired at the time of the collision, and no citations have been issued, according to the sheriff’s office.
The injured male is described as a caucasian male adult, appearing 18 to 24 years old and about 6-foot-2 with a slender build. The male has medium length brown hair and was carrying a black backpack with skateboard parts inside, the sheriff’s office reported.
“Traffic detectives also learned that several civilians may have been on-scene prior to CCSO arrival and would like to obtain any statements from persons who may have witnessed the collision,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.
The lead detective in this incident is Ryan Preston. Any investigative tips can be directed to him at ryan.preston@clark.wa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.