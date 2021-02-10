The City of Battle Ground recently earned the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Award from the Government Finance Officers Association. The award recognizes the city for demonstrating transparency in its 2019 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR).
According to a news release from the city, the CAFR is a “detailed and transparent accounting of the city’s expenditures through the use of financial reports, supporting data and narrative.” Prior to publication of the CAFR, its contents undergo an independent audit by the Washington State Auditor’s Office. The City of Battle Ground has marked 20 consecutive years of clean audits according to the release.
“This award and the city’s record of excellence in financial reporting reflects the value we place on transparency and accountable stewardship of public resources, “said Battle Ground Mayor Adrian Cortes, “It also speaks to the professionalism of the city’s Finance Director Meagan Lowery and her staff.
