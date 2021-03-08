Clark County Public Health is continuing to work through its COVID-19 vaccine referral list to connect eligible people with facilities distributing the vaccine. According to a news release, Public Health has made more than 34,000 referrals for vaccination to local providers.
Public Health encourages everyone who submits a referral request to check their email daily, including junk and spam folders. Providers are reaching out to people who have submitted requests using the contact information provided on the webform.
Public Health is also contacting people to schedule appointments at the Tower Mall vaccination site that opened March.
People awaiting referrals may receive an email from Clark County Public Health, Legacy, PeaceHealth Southwest, Kaiser Permanente or The Vancouver Clinic. The emails will contain information about how to schedule an appointment for vaccination.
For more information visit clark.wa.gov/public-health/covid-19-vaccine or call (888) 225-4625.
