A Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputy used his vehicle in order to stop a wrong-way driver suspected of driving under the influence at the Interstate 5 and the State Route 502 interchange west of Battle Ground, the sheriff’s office reported.
Close to 3 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, a deputy was traveling northbound on Interstate 5 exiting at the Battle Ground off-ramp, Exit 11, a release from the sheriff’s office stated. The deputy saw a vehicle driving south on the northbound exit ramp, heading to enter the interstate going the wrong way. After putting on emergency lights the deputy moved their vehicle to the middle of the off-ramp, leading the wrong-way driver to collide head-on with the patrol vehicle.
The deputy received injuries and was treated and released from a local hospital, according to the release. The wrong-way driver was uninjured and was processed for DUI.
Names of the deputy and driver were not given in the release. The Washington State Patrol is investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.