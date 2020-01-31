Battle Ground Chief of Police Bob Richardson is set to retire on Friday, Feb. 14, after 40 years of service in law enforcement, nine of which were spent leading the Battle Ground Police Department.
Richardson’s career in law enforcement began with the Irvine Police Department where he served for 30 years. In January of 2011, he took his official oath of office as chief of police for the City of Battle Ground.
“Chief Richardson is to be commended for his leadership, professionalism and dedication to this community,” City Manager Erin Erdman said. “Under his direction, the department has made tremendous strides in service and in relationships with the community. I want to personally thank him for his service to the City of Battle Ground.”
“It has been an honor and a privilege to lead the men and women of the Battle Ground Police Department in this noble profession,” Richardson said. “They provide quality police services with integrity, respect and accountability.”
Under the leadership of Richardson, the Battle Ground Police Department has placed special emphasis on building a strong relationship with the community. He implemented a victims’ advocate program within the department and supported juvenile justice reforms, including school-based diversion and detention alternatives.
Richardson has been a strong advocate for youthS. He is a founding member and co-chair of Prevent Together: Battle Ground Prevention Alliance. He was honored with an award from the Northwest Justice Forum and received the Washington State Public Health Association’s Public Health Leadership Award for implementation of restorative justice practices within the Battle Ground Police Department.
Richardson has ensured that every police officer has access to automated external defibrillators, Naloxone (a drug to treat narcotic overdose) and the training to use these lifesaving tools. Richardson expanded the less-lethal weapons systems and training for police officers in areas of mental health, adverse childhood experiences and adolescent brain development, making officers better prepared.
