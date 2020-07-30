Through a partnership with Subaru of America and Dick Hannah Subaru, the Clark County Family YMCA received a $29,023 check.
“Thank you to Dick Hannah Subaru for continuing to support YMCA programs and activities through the Share the Love Event,” Executive Director of the Clark County Family YMCA Eddie White said in a news release. “They have been a great partner over the years and appreciate all they do for our community.”
The Subaru Share the Love event is a nationwide event dedicated toward changing lives through their support of national and hometown charities. With every new Subaru purchased or leased, Subaru donates $250 to the organization of the buyer's choice. Dick Hannah Subaru contributed above and beyond this, donating $50 to the Clark County Family YMCA for each sold or leased vehicle, and $5 for each routine service visit.
— The Reflector
